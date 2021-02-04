Help Sought in Duck Wasting Case

DWR Press Release

SANTAQUIN — Conservation officers with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are asking for your help in finding those responsible for killing 22 ducks and then leaving the ducks to rot on a wildlife management area in Utah County.

On Feb. 1, officers received a call on their Utah Turn-In-a-Poacher hotline about several ducks that were left to waste on the Santaquin WMA in Utah County.

DWR officers responded and found 22 ducks — 18 mallards, three wigeon and one green-winged teal. Most of the birds were untouched, and it was apparent that whoever left the ducks made no effort to keep any of the meat. Officers suspect the birds were dumped in the area recently, as the ducks were untouched by scavengers.

Anyone with information regarding this illegal act, the illegal killing of protected wildlife or any other wildlife-related crime in Utah, is encouraged to call the UTiP Hotline at (800) 662-3337. Rewards are available, and requests for confidentiality will be honored.

Every year, DWR conservation officers conduct numerous investigations into the illegal killing of wildlife in Utah. In 2020, officers confirmed more than 1,000 illegally killed animals valued at more than $379,000.