Help Support Our TNR Efforts

Carbon Cat Rescue Press Release

We are excited to announce a partnership with Carbon Animal Health and Dr. Jensen for a mass spay/neuter event for TNR (Trap, Neuter, and Return) cats! We’ve already picked the locations for this important day and plan to help 40+ TNR cats. We hope to make this a recurring event in the future.

To make this a success, we need your help! We are seeking donations of potty pads, food, and any extra supplies you can contribute. Every little bit helps in making this event a success and improving the lives of our community cats.

**Donations Needed:** – Potty pads – Cat food (wet and dry) – Other TNR supplies

Your generosity will directly support our efforts to humanely control the cat population and ensure healthier lives for these felines. Thank you for being part of this mission!

You can also donate via Venmo and PayPal: – **Venmo: @CarbonCatRescue https://www.paypal.me/carboncatrescue – **PayPal: