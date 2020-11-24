Help Support Your Community: Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28

By Marla Trollan, SBA Utah District Director

Small Business Saturday 2020 is approaching fast. This year’s event on Nov. 28 marks the 11th annual Small Business Saturday. Last year, shoppers came out in record numbers, supporting their local businesses and hitting a record high with an estimated $19.6 billion in reported spending.

Celebrated each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday is a great way for consumers to make an impact in their community by supporting independently owned, small local businesses during the holiday season. The day is designed to support local businesses that create jobs, boost the economy and preserve neighborhoods around the country.

This year, we know that small businesses need our support now more than ever as they navigate through the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The holiday season will be different this year; however, we can still share joy by shopping small and supporting our favorite small businesses and their employees all season long.

U.S. consumers who shopped on Small Business Saturday agree that shopping at small, independently owned businesses supports their commitment to making purchases that have a positive social, economic and environmental impact. I hope you will have the opportunity to join us in shopping small this year. Have a safe and happy holiday season.