Helper Announces Reschedule on Scheduled Power Outage

On Tuesday morning, Helper City announced that they received notice from Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) regarding the scheduled power outage to change a pole.

Originally, the power outage was to take place on Jan. 2, but has been rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 6. Helper City reported that the outage would be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. RMP assured that they will work diligently to get the power on sooner if possible.

Helper wished to remind residents that this outage will affect residents and businesses from Roosevelt Street – East.