Helper Arts Festival Celebrates 30 Years

The Helper Arts Festival celebrated 30 years of music, art and film festivities all last weekend. With a long list of events including live music, art competitions and a film festival, there was no lack in entertainment for this year’s fun.

Beginning Thursday night, attendees could grab a cold drink from the beer garden and walk the beautifully lit streets of Helper admiring all of the art that Helper Main Street has to offer. Many found themselves enjoying the live music performed by the Makayla Paige Band, who won the 2024 Carbon County Fair Battle of the Bands.

Friday evening the streets were lined with art vendors, craft vendors, jewelry vendors and many more. Live music in the park by Runaway Fire, Tom Bennett Side Stage, Rustic Poets and Jake and the Heist played throughout the evening.

Many visitors found themselves at Helper’s Rio Theatre for the very first Carbon Shortcuts Project Film Festival, which was a free event to the public. There was also a live painting event for kids to participate in, which allowed all kids to get their creative juices flowing and be a part of the Helper Art’s Festival.

Saturday proved to be a challenge with a downpour of rain, but it was no match for the quick-thinking Helper Art’s Festival committee as they moved all live music into the Helper Auditorium, which allowed attendees to continue to enjoy the bands, as they dried off.

The Plein Art Competition gave a platform to local artists and visiting artists to bring landscapes around the Carbon Corridor to life through their eyes.

The Carbon Shortcuts Project offered several screenings for attendees to enjoy and get out of the weather for a bit. Live music continued through the night as the weather finally decided to cooperate.

The Stone Company brought the 2024 Helper Art’s Festival to an end Sunday afternoon.