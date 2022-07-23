Helper Arts Festival Prepares for 27th Year

Carbon County Chamber of Commerce Vice President Lisa Mortenson (right) presents the Community Spotlight recognition to Kristen Taylor (left).

The 27th year of the Helper Arts, Music, and Film Festival is rapidly approaching with the annual event scheduled for August. The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce recognized the festival during its monthly luncheon on Thursday afternoon.

Kristen Taylor, one of the many forces behind the festival, took time to speak on the event. This year, the festival will take place on Aug. 18-21 on Helper’s historic Main Street.

“The Helper Arts, Music, and Film Festival brings together art music, film, food, entertainment and, most of all, our wonderful community,” the festival’s website shares. “The Helper Arts Festival provides a unique experience in a beautiful setting. Our town has changed a lot in the past few years, but one thing that has never changed is our appreciation for the arts.”

This year’s festivities will begin on Thursday, Aug. 18 with the traditional gallery stroll and music. The music will continue into the weekend, featuring three stages spread throughout downtown Helper. Attendees will also be able to enjoy vendors, food and film screenings during the festival.

In addition, Saturday will feature a car show. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. at 54 South Main Street in Helper. Attendees will be welcome to pursue the vehicles throughout the day. At 4 p.m. that evening, awards will be presented to the top entries.

For more information on the car show, contact Malarie DeVincent at (435) 650-7119. To learn more about the festival and view music lineups, please click here.