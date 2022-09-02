Helper Awarded Significant Funds from Department of Drinking Water

Helper City was the recipient of a significant amount of funding awarded by the Department of Drinking Water.

According to Mayor Lenise Peterman, the city’s project was presented on Wednesday at the department’s board meeting, which took place in Layton. She shared that the vote was unanimously in favor of the project.

“We are thrilled to be the recipient of this funding and will be using it for water infrastructure needs,” explained the mayor.

The amount awarded was $3.4 million. These funds will be used for storage tank maintenance, pipe replacement along Highway 6, Colton Well improvements and more.

“We deeply appreciate the opportunity to pursue this funding and expect to have a strong return on investment for the community for many years to come,” said Mayor Peterman, who concluded by thanking the Department of Drinking Water.