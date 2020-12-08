Helper Billboard Receives Eye-Catching Upgrade

Over the weekend, Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman made the exciting announcement that along with wayfinding, the city has been able to update the billboards that highlight the city along Highway 6.

The first updated billboard replaces the older black and white advertisement when heading into Helper from Price. The other billboard, according to Mayor Peterman, greets travelers exiting the canyon and will be replaced as well in the near future. The mayor wished to express appreciation to a number of entities that provided funding for the efforts and those that worked hard on it.

The first was Utah Power Credit Union, followed by the Carbon County Tax Advisory Board and the Carbon County Commission. HUB Collective, the Helper Public Art Committee and Gopher Outdoor were also thanked.

“We are getting ready to knock it out of the park for 2021,” Mayor Peterman concluded.