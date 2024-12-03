Helper Businesses Christmas-Up Their Windows

As an added plus of being a business that graces Helper’s historic Main Street, a decorating contest was hosted to work in conjunction with Utah’s Christmas Town.

Judges were asked to peruse Main Street on Friday, Nov. 29, working alongside the annual Light’s On Ceremony. Judges were asked to critique the participating business’s windows in visual appeal, cohesion, balance, impact, craftsmanship, creativity and personalization.

The participating businesses were Kilpatrick Art Garage, Friar Tuck’s Barbershop, Helper General, Bug + Bird Mercantile, Kathleen Royster Studio, Anne Jespersen Fine Arts, R&A Market, Balance Rock Eatery and Happiness Within.

On Monday, Dec. 2, the Carbon Corridor announced the winner as Friar Tuck’s Barbershop. The owner, Kylee Howell, won $500 to be donated to a local charity of her choice and she chose Marsha’s Kitchen Table.

Utah’s Christmas Town continues with the festivities, with the next being the Luminary Memorial at the city cemetery on the evening of Dec. 4. The ever-anticipated Electric Light Parade will be on Dec. 6 and 7, while Breakfast With Santa will be bright and early on Dec. 7.