Helper Celebrates High Achieving Students

Carbon School District Press Release

On Nov. 3-4, Helper Middle School recognized its high achieving students. On Nov. 3, the staff hosted the “Breakfast of Champions” for students who had a 4.0 GPA and all H’s in citizenship.

On Nov. 4, the school treated students with a 3.5 GPA or higher or at least five H’s and three S’s in citizenship to a day of bowling at the two bowling alleys in the area. The qualifying seventh and eighth grade students went to Country Lanes in Carbonville and the qualifying sixth graders went to Gateway Lanes in Helper.