Upgrades Coming to the Helper Cemetery

The Helper City Council hosted a brief meeting on Aug. 18 before enjoying all that the annual Helper Arts, Music and Film Festival has to offer. During the meeting, the council had a conversation with Michael Cha to possibly approve volunteer work at the city cemetery.

Cha’s vision is to do a facelift of the area outside of the fence near the parking lot. He stated that this is something that he has been thinking about for a couple of years and he wants to focus on the gates and the old walkway. Cha is also considering taking out old barriers and pulling the weeds before possibly placing new blocks for the barrier.

He also wants to create some edging and has been in discussion with a couple of landscaping contractors. It was also said that there is a need for a walkthrough gate by the wash, as many come up from that area and have to walk around to access the cemetery itself.

With great support, and acknowledgment that Cha would need to time the work with the city, the volunteer project was approved.

Also during the meeting, the council discussed the possible approval of the Zion’s Bank ATM contract. Helper Mayor Lenise Peterman explained that there was a previous contract in place for five years and that they were simply looking for a renewal.

Helper City Recorder Zack Tonc explained that this contract is for a shorter term than the previous one. When the question was brought up as to whether or not the ATM has been offered to other financial institutions, Councilman Dave Dornan explained that the Zion’s Bank CEO was approached to make this agreement.

Further, Councilman Dornan shared that the signage is also maintained by the bank, which is a win-win situation. It was stated that if there is a desire to open the use of the ATM to other institutions, that is something that would have to be put into consideration.

Following this brief discussion, Councilman Gary Harwood made a motion to approve the contract renewal with Zion’s Bank, pending review by the Helper City attorney.