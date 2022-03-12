Helper Cheer Delights at 2022 Spring Show

The Helper Cheer Spring Show was hosted in the middle school gym on Thursday evening, welcoming friends and family to see all that the cheerleading team has learned this year.

Kicking off the evening, coaches Brittany Draper and Heele Eden welcomed all to the performance. They then introduced each cheerleader, beginning with this year’s eighth graders, including Rickelle Collins, Mattew Kollar (mascot), Braquae Marvidakis, Anya Taylor and Maddox Wood-Davis.

Seventh graders on the team include Lux Barker, Gaby Bencomo, Reagan Branagan, Ali Campbell, Natalie Marvidikis, Chloe Odendahl, Mya Ori, Brylen Robertson and Sabrina Sharp. The sixth graders are Riley Christensen, Kahlan Cunningham, Kianna Ori, Emylee Ramsey, Olivia Rondinelli and Myra Taylor.

Following this, the evening commenced as over 15 different routines and dances were performed for the crowd. Performances consisted of the entire team, trios, groups and even one solo performance by Barker.

Appreciation was extended to the following for a success cheer season: Audrey Anderson, HMS Secretary; Jessica Fausett, athletic director; the families of Brittany Draper and Heele Eden; Kelly Davis; Indy Gray; the USU Eastern Cheerleaders; HMS teachers and staff; Castleview Hospital; WhiteSpace Design Co; Blake Allen; Frank Vigil; Tiffany Sanderson; and Robert Bradley, HMS Principal.