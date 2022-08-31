Helper Cheer Ready for New School Year

Carbon School District Press Release

Helper Cheer had tryouts on April 15 and the members have been practicing ever since. Coaches Brittany Draper and Heele Eden and the team are most looking forward to cheering on their fellow classmates in all their athletics. They love their new school and are so excited to bring spirit to their friends. They are also excited for competition season.

Coach Draper wanted to take a moment to recognize two of the team’s athletes.

Mya Ori – This is her second year on our cheer team and she has improved so much! She always comes to practice in a great mood and she helps influence her team members to have fun, while also staying focused.

Riley Christensen – This is also Riley’s second year on the cheer team. Riley always makes sure to be kind to everyone and checks up on her team regularly. She is always beaming with confidence and is so sweet!

Helper Cheer has its first away football game on Aug. 31 and is excited to help cheer the football team to victory. GO RAMS!