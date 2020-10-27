Helper City Announces Cancellation of Yearly Trunk-or-Treat Event

At the previous Helper City Council meeting, a revised trunk-or-treat event, hosted annually within the city, was approved by the council.

However, though the event has aimed to be safer in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, on Monday morning it was announced that the event has been cancelled. Increased COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations were cited as the reason for the cancellation.

It was also stated that the candy that had already been donated for the event will be given to the students at Sally Mauro Elementary on Friday, the day before Halloween.