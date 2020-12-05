Helper City Approves Second Wave of CARES Act Funding for Businesses

The second round of businesses that applied for CARES Act funding was discussed during Thursday’s virtual Helper City Council meeting.

Mayor Lenise Peterman stated that she had sent the rest of the council the last wave of funding requests with three businesses that had applied. She stated that they do have a deadline to disperse the funds, otherwise they have to return them. This new wave would make the CARES funding complete.

The three businesses that requested funding in this wave included Jaylynn’s Barber Shop, the Regis Club and Balance Rock Eatery. Mayor Peterman asked if the council had any questions or comments before proceeding.

She then remarked that the requests were much larger and they did not have the funds to make the requests whole, instead, they were able to award Jaylynn’s $6,500, the Regis $15,408 and the Balance Rock Eatery $35,000. This was approved by the council.