Helper City Auditorium Vandalized by Unknown Parties

Sometime over the weekend of Feb. 26 through Feb. 28, an individual or individuals broke into the Helper City Auditorium.

It was reported by Helper City Public Works that the damage is substantial with numerous broken windows, broken doors and broken interior glass.

Furthermore, there is graffiti on the tables that are located in the library and a fire was attempted in the library carpet. A couple of fire extinguishers were set off inside the building, damaging the downstairs carpet as well as the cheer group mats.

Employees of the city have begun cleanup of the damage, though it was stated that it would be at least a week or longer before the building is put back together.

Those that may have any information regarding this act of vandalism is urged to contact the Helper City Police Department at (435) 472-3719 as they are actively investigating the incident.