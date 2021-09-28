Helper City Awarded $50,000 Grant

On Sept. 23, T-Mobile announced that 25 small towns were the recipients of its Hometown Grants, which are used to kickstart community development projects that will re-energize towns while building on what makes them unique.

These grants are a part of the massive commitment by T-Mobile to bring 5G to rural America. Carbon County’s own Helper City is one of the 25 small towns that was awarded through the Hometown Grants. It was stated that the $50,000 received will go toward beautifying historic Main Street.

“We will be able to complete lighting on Main Street as well as incorporate planters, benches and plants all along our historic Main Street,” shared Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman. “We will look to double this award to incorporate more of Main Street with our great design elements.”

To determine the grant recipients, T-Mobile partnered with Main Street America and Smart Growth America. Towns were chosen based on detail and fullness of submission, the community impact and the viability of the project, among other factors. Recipients are chosen on a quarterly basis.

“I deeply appreciate the opportunity and the funding provided,” said Mayor Peterman.

It was stated that the Hometown Grants are just one of many initiatives underscoring T-Mobile’s commitment to rural America.