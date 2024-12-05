Helper City Celebrates Annual Lighting Ceremony

Helper City, also known as Utah’s Christmas Town, celebrated their annual lighting ceremony on Nov. 29. Members of the community braved the frigid cold as they strolled down Helper Main Street, singing carols and lighting the way with candlelight, as they made their way to the Helper City Main Street Park.

Mayor Lenise Peterman, accompanied by Mark Montoya and Brenda Deeter, read the lighting ceremony proclamation that was set into place in the early 90s. The Sally Mauro Singers offered a few more Christmas carols before the big countdown. Carbon County Royalty then assisted in the countdown.

Light beamed across the park and downtown Main Street, which looked like pure magic across the park, as it lit up the faces of all the small children. The Coyote’s Well rolled into town offering hot drinks to help warm everybody up and even offering a free hot chocolate to the children.

The annual Light Parade is scheduled for Dec. 6 and 7, beginning at 7 p.m. both nights. There will be holiday fireworks following the light parade on Saturday and breakfast with Santa Dec. 7 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

To follow along visit: https://www.facebook.com/UtahsChristmasTown