Helper City Council Appoints Zachary Tonc as New City Recorder

A special meeting was hosted on Tuesday evening for the Helper City Council regarding the approval of Mayor Lenise Peterman’s recommendation of hiring Zachary Tonc as the city recorder.

The current city recorder, Jona Skerl, is slated to retire in March and it was the desire of Mayor Peterman to have someone hired with plenty of time to train with Skerl before her retirement takes place. The mayor stated that Tonc comes with great credentials and has a Bachelors in accounting.

Tonc is a local that has grown up in and around the areas of Carbon County and desires to remain in the area. Mayor Peterman continued by stating that they had a great conversation when interviewing and wished to stress the fact that in the role of recorder, integrity, honesty and ethics are paramount.

She remarked that Zonc is on board and able to execute the accounting portion as well as having great client-service experience in the past. Tonc has worked a lot with the public in different positions and Mayor Peterman was impressed when speaking with past employers and the community about Tonc. “The feedback was overwhelmingly positive,” she said.

Tonc did an internship with A Perfect Smile that turned into a part-time job and has also worked at Walmart and the National 9. If accepting the position of city recorder, Tonc remarked that it would be his sole job and he believed that it was a good fit for him.

Mayor Peterman stated that Tonc would train with Skerl for about six weeks to give him ample time for the training and receive the needed certifications. Following brief questions from members of the council, Councilman Gary Harwood made the motion to approve him as city recorder. He will begin in the first of February.

“Thank you for joining the Helper City team. I look forward to working with you,” Mayor Peterman concluded.