Helper City Council Approves Helper Brewing on Main Street

Members of the Helper City Council met virtually on Thursday, Sept. 3 for a regularly scheduled meeting. One item the council members tackled was the discussion and possible approval for local consent for Helper Brewing, which will be located at 159 North Main Street.

Amy Anderson spoke with the council on this topic, stating that they are applying for three different classes; A, B and C. The class A application is for onsite packaging while B is for restaurant service of beer and wine. Anderson then explained that C is for the tavern, which will be for those aged 21 and over.

Councilwoman Michelle Goldsmith remarked that Anderson has done a great job gathering all of the information and was impressed with the paperwork that the council received beforehand. The local consent was approved.

The council also briefly discussed the decision that was made to repeal chapter five of the alcoholic beverages statute and will instead adopt the state statute. The council agreed that it would make it much easier to simply adopt the changes that the state makes periodically.