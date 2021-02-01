Helper City Council Approves Rio Theater Contract for Upgrades

At Thursday evening’s Helper City Council meeting, the council discussed the possible approval of a Rio Theater contract.

Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman stated that the city has been working to capture $50,000 in grants for upgrades to the theater and has received about $35,000 thus far. They are close to upgrading the facility and aim to turn it into a revenue stream, which would be highly beneficial for the city.

It was stated that certain changes made in the contract were acceptable to West Coast Show Support’s attorney. It was then stated that the current sound system installed is likely not the best for the room, which may be a reason that it has not worked well.

The plan is to remove what is currently installed. The equipment for that sound system would remain the property of Helper City and the employees could be taught how to utilize the equipment as a portable system. Questions in the language of the contract, such as how the concessions would be handled, were also discussed.

Ultimately, the contract for the Rio Theater was approved by the council.