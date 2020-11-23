Helper City Council Make Headway in Wages and Increases Discussion

The Helper City Council hosted a special virtual work meeting on Thursday evening pertaining to the ongoing discussion of the pay scale of employees and the potential of a raise.

Councilwoman Amanda Wheeler previously provided documentation that she created to her fellow council members as well as Mayor Lenise Peterman. Councilwoman Wheeler proposed that the city employees, other than the fire and police departments, should be on a wage schedule. The documentation explained that all that are hired by the city would be hired by grade and/or step.

Councilwoman Wheeler explained that she utilized information that Helper City Recorder Jona Skerl presented with current wages. For example, she stated that the library assistant would be Grade A with $.50 increments to show the increase in steps.

Mayor Peterman then asked how to define both the grades and steps, with the discussion leading to the level of education and experience when hired. Jobs that can obtain certifications within the departments and other achievements could raise their level or step; otherwise, a raise of an additional $.50 could be approached at the turn of each fiscal year. Councilwoman Michelle Goldsmith gave Councilwoman Wheeler kudos on her hard work.

Councilman Gary Harwood stated that he was in favor of the $.50 raise per year, remarking that adopting a percentage increase would be too costly in the long run. Councilwoman Wheeler proposed that, if it was approached this way, each council member could review the departments they oversee and present at the next council meeting.

Mayor Peterman agreed and told the council to research the hire date, what pay the person received upon hire and what they are being paid now. She continued by stating that evaluating each employee at the fiscal year made the most sense.

Mayor Peterman concluded the meeting by informing Councilwoman Wheeler that she did great work, saying that it was a great start and she believes that the employees will be excited to see the work being done for them.