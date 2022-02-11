Helper City Debuts New Bridge

Members of the community were invited to a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday afternoon in Helper. This ceremony, hosted by the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce, celebrated the new bridge on the city’s walkway.

The new bridge replaced an aging structure that crosses a ravine along the walkway. When the need became apparent that the bridge needed to be replaced for safety purposes, Castleview Hospital jumped at the chance to become involved.

According to Castleview Hospital CEO Greg Cook, the hospital has an ongoing mission to make the community healthier. He explained that the walkway is one of the many resources that assists this mission, as many residents use the walkway to exercise and enjoy nature, subsequently benefitting their physical and mental health.

With this mission in mind, Castleview Hospital donated $10,000 to Helper City to repair the walkway bridge on the river walk. Some of the funding will also be used for a future project to construct entryway pillars into the city.

“In rural Utah, strategic partnerships such as this make all the difference in helping us achieve our goals and dreams,” Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman said.

Mayor Lenise Peterman was joined by Carbon County Royalty to cut the ribbon on the new bridge. She took time to extend appreciation to Castleview Hospital for its assistance in funding the new bridge as well as the city’s public works department for constructing the bridge.