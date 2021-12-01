Helper City Hosting Ribbon Cutting for Solar System Trail

Helper City recently announced that a ribbon cutting ceremony will be hosted at the outdoor mining exhibit for the newly-installed solar system trail along the river walkway. This will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 4 p.m.

It was explained that each sign represents a planet proportional to its actual location in the solar system and there is an audio component that is available for download on the signs as well. This is an educational effort that has been tied to the city’s Dark Skies initiative.

“We hope everyone will enjoy this effort,” the city shared, before stating that they hope to see everyone at the ribbon cutting.