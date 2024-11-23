Helper City Library Honored with Quality Library Designation

Heidi Fendrick, who had recently visited the Price City Library, made a stop in Helper City during her stay to present the Helper City Library with the Quality Library Award.

Mayor Lenise Peterman welcomed Fendrick to Helper. She is a representative of Utah State Libraries and stated that it was truly an honor to recognize a rural library with the designation. Fendrick said that it speaks to the library and the dedication and spirit of the community it serves.

At a library, people of all ages gather, learn and grow together. Fendrick stated that a library remains steadfast to empower everyone that steps through the door, also stating that the true strength lies in those that make the library thrive.

She congratulated Helper and the community that the library serves. Mayor Peterman gave a congratulations to the staff for an outstanding job, saying that this recognition was one that was well-deserved.

“You guys do an amazing job as a rural library and it is so very important to our community to have those services available,” Mayor Peterman stated.