Helper City Names New Police Chief

Helper City Council held their regularly scheduled meeting with an agenda full of items, as well as a room full of citizens, on Thursday evening.

Mayor Lenise Peterman advised that she would be going out of order on the agenda and asked for Sergeant Sean Draper to approach the podium. Mayor Peterman then stated that she was recommending Draper to be appointed the new Helper City Police Chief.

“He’s fair, he’s unbiased and he will enforce the law. He plans to be a positive force in our community, working with local area schools to establish a rapport with the youth and more. He’s organized, thoughtful and has my full support and confidence to do a great job for all of the citizens of Helper,” stated Mayor Peterman.

The council agreed on the recommendation and voted to have Sgt. Draper be appointed as Helper City’s new Police Chief.

Mayor Peterman then opened the council meeting up for public comment. However, due to the number of items on the agenda, as well as the number of citizens in attendance, Mayor Peterman did lay down a few ground rules. Mayor Peterman advised that those with a public comment would be given a three-minute window to make said comment.

Mayor Peterman also said that record of each question would be taken and they would address all of the questions at the end of the public comments. Mayor Peterman also asked for individuals not to make comment from the crowd or have separate conversations amongst each other, saying that, if need be, to please take it outside.

Angel Otero was the first public comment of the night. Otero had some major concerns about a recent road that was paved through his property near 295 South 200 East, as well as neighboring properties. Otero stated that due to this, there has been an increase in traffic on private property. He explained that a gate had been put up, but that someone had cut it down. Otero also stated that there have also been people been dumping on their private property.

Michelle Goldsmith also wanted to address the new road that was put in on private property. She has witnessed people coming and dumping on her property and has video footage of it being done. Goldsmith also said that she has had her camera catch people on private property around 3 a.m., which was concerning.

Malarie DeVincent approached the council in regards to agenda items 16 and 17 regarding rate increases. DeVincent advised that her previous time on the council offered her some inside perspective as to how things are required to be done. DeVincent stated that she reached out to the state Auditor about a public meeting needing to be held prior to any resolution being passed and shared that he agreed.

DeVincent informed council that, because a public meeting did not happen, they can not pass anything and if any resolution is passed during the meeting, Helper City would be contacted by the office for the state Auditor.

Mayor Peterman proclaimed September as Suicide Prevention and Awareness month for Helper City, in which she invited Amanda McIntosh up to the podium. McIntosh advised city council of the many resources available in the community.

McIntosh stated that there would be a Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) free training held on Sept. 9 at the Southeast Utah Health Department beginning at 6:30 p.m. There will also be a candlelight vigil held for the survivors to come out and talk about lost loved ones. There will be a few speakers and, beginning at 8:00 p.m., candles will be lit. To bring the week to an end is the annual HOPE walk to be held on Sept. 14.

Mayor Peterman then discussed closing Helper Main Street on Sept. 30 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. to allow the Helper Middle School Cross Country team to run a race through Helper. The council approved the special event unanimously.

On Oct. 5, The Helper Project will holding their annual fundraiser and asked the council to close a couple of parking spaces to allow them room to host their fundraiser. Year-to-date, The Helper Project has awarded almost half million dollars to the community. $72,000 in scholarships has been awarded to 26 local students and they’ve also began the re-building of the basketball courts. Council agreed to closing a couple of parking spots for the fundraiser.

DeVincent approached the council once again to discuss agenda item 12. DeVincent asked council to consider changing a current ADA parking spot to a loading and un-loading zone located on the corner of Main Street and Ivy Street. DeVincent advised that this loading spot would prove to be beneficial for many of the business owners as well as emergency personnel.

DeVincent explained that the ADA spot that is currently there does not meet size requirements to be considered an ADA spot, but there are other places on Main Street that meet the size requirements for an ADA parking space. DeVincent said that they would be more than happy to take care of the cost of painting the curb. After further discussion, the council agreed to the new 15-minute loading zone.

Gary Burnham wanted to address a few things in regard to the condition of properties surrounding his properties. Burnham stated that there are a few properties that have broken windows, weeds that are out of control and broke down vehicles. Burnham said he feels as though allowing properties to become rundown invites unsavory individuals.

Burnham also advised that, as he lives so close to the baseball field, he feels as though this area should be in better condition. Due to the new contract with the USU Eastern baseball and softball teams, there are going to be more people visiting that area.

Mayor Peterman stated that she has already been discussing a few problem areas of Helper with Chief Draper and discussed having law enforcement inform residents of the city ordinances as well as writing citations. Mayor Peterman also stated that she would like to find a way to help residents who are unable to clean up their yards, such as those with medical conditions, the elderly, etc.

The mayor stated that she does not want to write tickets to those who are unable to do the work themselves, but agrees that something needs to be done and will continue working with newly-appointed Chief Draper.

Mayor Peterman recommended, and council voted, to have agenda items 16 and 17 regarding electric fees and water charges be tabled until the next city council meeting.

The council agreed to purchase a new salter and plow for the public works department and were informed that the Pickleball nets were installed today.