HELPER CITY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION

The Helper City Planning and Zoning Board meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:00 P.M. in the Helper City Council Chambers at the Helper Civic Auditorium, 19 South Main Street, Helper, Utah.

Due to Covid-19 it is possible meetings will be held electronically and begin at 5:00 p.m.

January 19, 2022 July 20, 2022

February 16, 2022 August 17, 2022

March 16, 2022 September 21, 2022

April 20, 2022 October 19, 2022

May 18, 2022 November 16, 2022

June 15, 2022 December 21, 2022

-s- Joan Burgess, Deputy Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 15, 2021.