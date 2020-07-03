Helper City Pool Celebrates Opening with Fundraising Barbecue

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Helper City made the difficult decision to keep its well-loved pool closed for the summer. However, members of the Helper City Council and residents banded together to find a solution to open the pool for the local children and families to enjoy.

This was successful and the pool celebrated its opening on July 1. Alongside the celebration of the opening, a fundraiser barbecue was hosted at the pool from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. that day. Those in attendance were able to enjoy a meal while assisting in keeping the pool open for the summer season.

It was reported that, through the generosity of the community, around $700 was raised through the fundraiser. This money will be put toward the upkeep of the pool to ensure that it can continue to be enjoyed.