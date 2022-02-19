Helper City Prepares for Upcoming Summer Season

The Helper City Council meeting on Thursday evening began with an update on the city pool, which was presented by Helper City Councilman and Public Works Director Gary Harwood.

Councilman Harwood stated that the new pool heater was scheduled to ship last week, though it has been delayed due to weather. The heater will be shipped as soon as the weather clears and they should receive it within the next two weeks, which will give them time to have it installed before the season begins.

In regard to the need to re-plaster the shallow end of the pool, a bid was received in the amount of $24,000 to re-plaster the entirety of that end of the pool. Councilman Harwood explained that this includes travel, labor and all necessary work.

On the other hand, just patching the area that is needed would be $1,300, though Councilman Harwood said he is unsure if they want to keep doing patches and believes that it is time to re-do the entire shallow end. The company that submitted the bid is the company that did the plastering the first time around. He also said that by winterizing the pool, they had already drained the water to the line that would be needed to complete the work.

Ultimately, it was decided by the council to table the plastering decision until March to allow further time to research funding and to decide which option would be best.

Councilman Harwood also announced that the new streetlights are expected to arrive within the next week and the new fixtures have already arrived. To conclude, he said that he is not sure when the old poles that were taken down to be powder coated will be returned, but it should be within a month.