Helper City Recorder to Retire After More Than 20 Years

Helper City is searching for a new city recorder following the announcement of the retirement of Jona Skerl, who has worked as the Helper City Recorder since January of 1999.

Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman said that she believes many people do not understand that government is not run as a business might be. She said Skerl worked hard to educate Mayor Peterman and new council members as they came into their positions about budgeting and things of that nature.

Skerl has been helpful with Mayor Peterman and the council members in the process of many things. Mayor Peterman remarked that, with her years of experience, it was wonderful because Skerl was able to educate them in the process of operating a governmental agency.

Skerl has been in the position while four different mayors and many council members have cycled through, working hard to ensure that the city was kept in its best shape throughout, Peterman explained.

Day-to-day, Skerl wears many hats while she manages the books, ensures that criteria is being met for bonds, organizes the personnel files, maintains records, assists citizens with concerns, complaints or praise, and much more.

Mayor Peterman said that she admires Skerl because she monitors the city’s money as an individual would meticulously watch their own money, crediting COVID-19 as a great example.

As the pandemic hit last March and things shut down, Mayor Peterman and Skerl both grew concerned about the anticipated reduction in sales tax and the impact of businesses not operating as usual. Skerl made a point to caution all city employees not to spend if the spending was not needed, as it was unsure when the budget would return to normal.

Skerl’s retirement will come toward the end of March 2021 and the city is currently considering candidates.

“Jona has served the Helper community for over 20 years and has consistently been a steady, ethical employee, always placing city interest as her primary responsibility,” Mayor Peterman said.

Though Skerl is going to be entering retirement, the hope is to hire her replacement before her retirement begins to make the transition as seamless as possible. Mayor Peterman said that Skerl has never lost sight of the fact that she works on behalf of everyone and at the same time, protects the city.

Skerl was also praised by the mayor as being amazing, reliable, dependable and smart about the job she does. “We wish her absolutely the best. After 20 plus years, she’s more than earned her retirement and an opportunity to enjoy life,” concluded Mayor Peterman.

Skerl plans to remain in the area after she retires.