Helper City Treasurer to Retire

Ellie Jones, Helper City Treasurer, will be retiring from her position with the city following 9.5 solid years.

Jones married a young man from Helper and the duo never left, having lived in the area for 40 years. Together, they have three children, six grandchildren and one great grandson. They enjoy yard work, camping and fishing, though Jones said the thing they enjoy most of all is spending time with their children and grandchildren.

Before working in the Helper City offices, Jones worked for 26 years as a bank assistant manager and retired from that position in 2011. Upon that retirement, Jones was searching for something else to do that was part-time, leading her to the Helper position.

During her time in Helper, Jones stated that one of the biggest changes she has witnessed is the ongoing renovation of the Historic Main Street and the buildings located along it.

Jones also stated that the people, both her fellow employees and the residents, have been her favorite part of her job. She enjoyed her time spent becoming familiar with the people and faces of Helper.

In terms of a challenge or change, Jones remarked that banking is really fast-paced and to be able to slow herself down was likely the biggest challenge she faced in her time with the city.

Jones’ retirement plans do not include moving out of the area. Rather, she and her husband will remain in Helper and work on many home improvement projects, volunteering in the schools and traveling.

Jones’ last day is Aug. 19. A retirement party in her honor will take place at the Helper City office on Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“I hear the best job on earth is retirement, so I’m going to see if it’s true,” concluded Jones.