Helper City Warns of Donation Scam

The Helper City Police and Fire Departments are warning residents of a scam circulating throughout the community via telephone calls.

The departments released information stating that the scam involves calling local residents with a request for a donation to either department. The scammer offers to process the donation through a credit card or money order.

The departments requested that all be aware that donation requests are not originating from the departments and not to give any personal information through the phone.
