Helper City Welcomes New Businesses

A grand opening celebration for Beg, Borrow and Steele and 3 On a Tree coincided with Helper’s First Friday celebration last week. The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce was also involved as a ribbon cutting ceremony was hosted for the conjoined businesses.

Beg, Borrow and Steele and 3 On a Tree sit side by side on Helper’s Main Street. The businesses share neighboring spaces and staffing resources, making it possible to have extended hours at a more affordable cost.

Ben Steele displays his whimsical art at Beg, Borrow and Steele. The business takes on a gift shop feel with t-shirts, classic candies, postcards and more with additions from his wife Melanie. At 3 On a Tree, artist Kate Kilpatrick-Miller displays her love of vintage cars, which was fostered by her father at a young age.

The backdrops for the cars pay tribute to well-known times in history in a unique style. The two business can be found on Helper’s Main Street next to the Helper Clinic. Beg, Borrow and Steele and 3 On a Tree are open six days per week, Wednesday through Monday.