Helper City Welcomes New Treasurer

The Helper City Council welcomed the city’s newest employee during last week’s council meeting. Billie Heilesen will be taking the helm as the Helper City Treasurer, as the current treasurer will soon be retiring.

Heilesen is a resident of Helper that was born in Richfield. Her parents moved to the Carbon County area when she was two and she bought her home in Helper five years ago to make the move from Price. Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman stated that they had many great applications and Helper City Recorder Zack Tonc was lucky to have so many candidates to choose from.

Heilesen edged out other candidates and was thusly chosen. Heilesen has taken classes in accounting, Excel and presentation and worked at Lin’s Fresh Market for five years as the office manager there. She also worked as the back bookkeeper at Smith’s and as the office manager of CJ’s.

The nomination of Heilesen as treasurer was approved by the council before the council extended congratulations to Heilesen.