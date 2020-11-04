Helper City’s Yard of the Month Recipients Named Once Again

Due to the surge in positive cases of COVID-19 in Carbon County, the Helper City Yard of the Month awards took on a different approach for this month.

Rather than meet in a small group, traditionally consisting of Helper City Councilwoman Michelle Goldsmith, Planning and Zoning’s Jean Boyack and the recipients, it was decided that the awards would be conducted without contact. Therefore, photos were quickly snapped and it was announced that the signs would be placed in the winner’s yards at a later time.

This month, the yard of Donald and Brenda Zobell was named Yard of the Month while Mellissa Rogers was given the honor of Most Improved Yard. Notably, great Halloween decorations were also donned.

Those that wish to have their yard featured in the yard of the month awards may nominate themselves for the upcoming months by contacting Helper City Hall. Yards that are noticed by members of the community may also be nominated.