Helper Commits to the Welcoming and Belonging Proclamation

The Helper City Council met for a regularly-scheduled meeting on Thursday, Jan. 19. During this meeting, Mayor Lenise Peterman presented the Welcoming and Belonging Proclamation to the council.

The proclamation began by stating that Helper City recognizes that, as a community, they are all looking for ways to celebrate diversity, equity and inclusion. It continued, stating that Helper City enhances the health, economic prosperity and well-being for current and future generations.

Hate and bias are not acceptable in the community of Helper and the city remains committed to the vision of welcoming and belonging while recognizing diversity as a key strength. The city affirms that success depends on ensuring that all residents feel welcome and that all people, regardless of gender, nationality, religion, race or disability, bring fresh perspectives, new ideas, and diversity of life and business.

The diversity also fosters a welcome environment for all, regardless of place of origin, immigration status, ethnicity, income, gender, sexual orientation and a plethora of other factors. The community as a whole enhances southeast Utah’s health, economic prosperity and wellbeing for current and future generations.

“Now, therefore, I, Mayor Lenise Peterman of Helper City, hereby proclaim our ongoing support of embracing diversity and ensuring a welcome environment for all in our community,” Mayor Peterman read from the proclamation.

Continuing, the proclamation and Mayor Peterman stated that Helper City strongly stands against hate, bias or violence based on race, nationality, gender, disability or religion. The city urges all residents to come together and support their neighbors during this unprecedented time.

With that, it was stated that on the 19th day of January, Helper City announced its commitment to the Welcoming and Belonging Proclamation for the southeastern Utah region.