Helper Easter Egg Hunt Delights Community Youth

A blustery morning did not deter the youth of the community, as they flocked to the Helper City Park and baseball field for the annual and highly-anticipated Easter egg hunt.

Each year, youngsters are sorted into various age groups before released to collect a mix of real, freshly-colored eggs and plastic eggs with the opportunity for great prizes. These prizes range from outdoor toys to bikes and more and are sponsored by the Matt Warner Chapter of the E. Clampus Vitus.

The Easter Bunny was also in attendance at the event to engage with the youth following the gathering of eggs, bringing along many photo opportunities.