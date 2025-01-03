Helper Fire Chief Recognizes Efforts of Local First Responders

To start off the first Helper City Council meeting of the 2025 year, Helper City Police Chief Sean Draper introduced the newest member of the force, Drake Valdiviezo.

Local first responder recognition continued when Helper Fire Chief Matt Montoya took a brief moment to speak. He began by stating that when he shows up at the meetings, it is either to recognize someone or because he wants something, and this time around, it was the former.

On Dec. 27, at mile post nine over Electric Lake out of Scofield, a small passenger car had rolled down a steep embankment and the driver was pinned. Multiple agencies responded, including many from Carbon County and beyond. Chief Montoya thanked all of the agencies involved for a job well done, saying the rescue involved multiple skills and was accomplished due to hours of training.

Chief Montoya stated that the heart of a volunteer runs deep in all of the fire departments within the county and crews are oftentimes putting their safety aside for the wellbeing of others. The chief also said that first responders eventually suffer from mental health issues due to what they see and experience.

According to Chief Montoya, the average person has one or two traumatic experiences in their life, but a first responder typically experiences hundreds. He urged all to appreciate and take care of the first responders in their roles now, as once they leave, they do not come back.

Chief Montoya then stated that 2024 was full of very many instances, ending with just over 300 calls. In 2022, Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman rode with the first responders for one month, which he believed to be a big eye-opener and a busy month. The year had incidences ranging from trailer fires to explosions, and everything in between.

He then informed the council that they have started the 2025 year with three calls already. He wished to recognize the Helper City Fire Department and all of the work that goes behind it, as he could not do what he does without the others.

“That’s the heart of the fire department right there, they support and push everything we do,” Chief Montoya concluded.