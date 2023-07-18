Helper Fire Department Extinguishes Grass Fire

On Monday, the Helper City Fire Department informed the community that crews were paged to a small grass fire near the Spring Glen Road and SR6 junction.

According to the department, the fire was quickly extinguished and there were no injuries reported due to the blaze.

“We want to remind everybody that we are in the middle of the fire season and vegetation is drying up quickly due to high temperatures,” Helper Fire shared.

The department also stated that with the Pioneer Day holiday upcoming, they wished to urge residents to use caution with fireworks and open flames.