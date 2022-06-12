Helper Fire Responds to Propane Tank Explosion

The Helper City Fire Department responded to a propane explosion on Tuesday, June 7. This occurred at a mountain property that is located in the Colton area, which is northwest of Helper.

Upon arrival, it was discovered by the fire crew that the explosion had taken place in the outside kitchen area of the cabin. A propane grill was in use and a malfunction in the grill caused the propane to settle in the cabinet area. Eventually, an ignition source was found and caused the explosion.

The fire department reported that one person received minor injuries and was transported by private vehicle to a hospital in Utah County.

“This serves as a reminder that with summer in full swing, grills are being used,” shared the Helper Fire Department. “Please be careful and inspect your propane appliances to ensure they are safe to use. We at Helper Fire want to wish everybody a happy and safe summer.”