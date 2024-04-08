Helper First Friday Blows into Town

Helper kicked off their First Friday season with a whirlwind. Thankfully, Friday’s event allowed First Friday participants to enjoy the poetry stroll from the comfort of their vehicles. As businesses proudly displayed large prints of the featured poems in their storefronts, leaving the comfort of your car wasn’t necessary. If participants did choose to brave the weather, Kylee Howell of Friar Tucks was ready to greet them with a bag of freshly popped popcorn.

While each poem was different and unique in wording, almost all of them spoke of a fond memory of their Utah Hometown, while others spoke of spring, family and the world around us. Even in the cold winds, a bit of warmth was felt reading through each one. This left attendees feeling their own personal nostalgia and a craving for warm spring weather.

Featured Poets were Nancy Takacs, Jay Minich, Sherill Shaw, Melissa L. Hite, Matthew Sorenson, Bailee Thompson, Karen Jobe Templeton, Jason Olson and Olivia Dudding Rodriguez.