Helper First Friday Features Food, Music and Fun

The Juliano Group and Utah Power Credit Union presented Helper’s First Friday event for the month of July. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 1, those that attended were treated to a gallery stroll, live entertainment, a beer garden, snow cones, food, beverages and more.

There was also an opportunity for the younger attendees to enter a contest for the most patriotic kids’ costumes. Prizes were awarded to the winners for their patriotic spirit. Continuing the festivities, live entertainment came from Hartley Road, who featured music from the 70s, 80s, 90s and more.

The next First Friday event is scheduled for Aug. 1 on Helper’s historic Main Street. To stay updated on First Friday happenings, follow Helper’s First Friday on Facebook.