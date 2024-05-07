Helper First Friday’s New Approach

In the past, Helper First Friday was known as one of the only events aside from the Helper Arts Festival that residents had to look forward to. On the first Friday of every month, Helper City would close down their Main Street and would have an array of activities planned, with businesses on Main Street hosting those activities.

As many First Friday attendees have noticed, the event no longer consists of a closed down Helper Main Street, with activities and food like you would find at Helper Saturday Vibes.

Helper Main Street business owners and the city have decided to take a more intimate approach when it comes to First Friday, allowing business owners to take the reins and decide how they want to do First Friday.

This gives business owners the ability to have more one on one interactions with patrons. The opportunity to talk and connect and get to know each other. Many businesses and art galleries take this opportunity to keep their doors open late.

Kate Kilpatrick, Artist and Owner of Kilpatrick Art Garage, joined by her spouse Lenise Peterman, opened her doors to allow visitors to mousy around her gallery while listening to live music by Anna Allen.

K2 Gallery offered First Friday visitors hors d’oeuvres as they took in all of the art pieces being showcased. Gallery-goer’s were able to experience art by: Karen Jobe Templeton, Marilou Kundmueller, Lisa Chamberlain, CJ Hales and John & Betty Brasher.

The Helper State Bank opened its doors to Photographer Jason Huntzinger for a special pop-up exhibition. Huntzinger is known for his black and white photography. Many of Huntzinger’s pictures were taken in Helper.