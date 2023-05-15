Helper History Fair Winners Glide to Nationals

Helper Middle School’s state history fair winners were welcomed to the podium at the Carbon School Board meeting on Wednesday evening.

History Fair Advisor Heather Arrieta introduced winners Leah Sweeney and Sabrina Sharp. Cecily Riley was also part of the winning group, but was unable to attend the board meeting for recognition.

The group’s project was a documentary based on aviation, which qualified them for nationals. Their documentary went in depth on the innovation that took place to eventually connect global communities, as well as the race to break the sound barrier.

The trio will be attending the National History Fair in Washington D.C. in June 10-16.