Helper Main Street Lights Up with Annual Parade *Photo Gallery*

The well-known Helper City Electric Light Parade, one of the staples of the Utah’s Christmas Town celebration, was hosted on Friday and Saturday.

Many flocked to Helper’s historic Main Street to enjoy the light parade and the unseasonably warm weather conditions to welcome in the holiday spirit. Many businesses and organizations participated in the parade, including the Helper City Fire Department, the Carbon County Royalty, Santa Claus himself and many more.

The light parade is an ever-anticipated event that many have added to their holiday traditions. As usual, the festivities were capped off on Saturday evening with a beautiful firework display.