Helper Main Street’s Spring Spectacular Coming April 10

Helper City Press Release

As our communities begin to come together and celebrate all things good, the Helper business community is hosting a Spring Spectacular on April 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. In support of this activity, Main Street will be closed so pedestrians can move about and properly social distance to enjoy all our local businesses have to offer. Mask wearing will continue to be in place to ensure the health and safety of our community.

Several activities are planned for kids by various businesses, including our newest business, Timeless Art, who will encourage kids to get creative and make and take a bracelet or necklace home. Kids also have the opportunity to “do some planting” by retrieving planters from Bug & Bird and soil from K2 Gallery. They can then head to Three Little Llamas to plant and decorate. This is limited to the first 25 children. Gateway Lanes will offer a “Wheel of Fortune” for bowlers to win free games or to pay discounted fees for a roll at the pins.

The Lincoln Hotel with its vintage collection of motorcycles will be open, as will the Western Mining and Railroad Museum. Check out the museum’s latest traveling exhibit, “Moniker: Mark of the Tramp.” They have created new exhibits open to the public and are also hosting a photo exhibition of rail photography, which will be displayed during the summer with awards being voted on during the annual Helper Arts, Music and Film Festival.

As you explore Main Street, you can drop in and get a tasty drink from Happiness Within or grab a bite to eat at the Balance Rock. Eating is always a good thing, especially when there are even more activities up and down Main Street! The Matt Warner Chapter of the E. Clampus Vitus will also be hosting their annual birthday celebration for Warner. This will begin at 1 p.m. and the admission is $10. The lunch will feature cowboy poetry.

Let’s talk about the numerous businesses and what they will showcase during the Spring Spectacular, beginning with the grand re-opening of Canvas Alchemy. Join artist-owner Ashley Hardy and check out the artwork of Hardy, Mycelial Model, Deana Floyd and photography by Jacob Hardy. She will have not only art to showcase, but also art supplies, tarot, smudge supplies, oils, balms, soap and more.

Kathleen Royster will display her outstanding ceramics as well as handcrafted jewelry by Anna Evans at 187 South Main Street. Visitors are welcome to drop by the Helper Hub space located at 133 South Main Street to view the work of artist Tim J. Morse as well as Adams Fine Art located in the old JC Penny location. K2 Gallery continues to host Karen Jobe Templeton, John Brasher, Lisa Chamberlain and Kate Kilpatrick’s artwork as well. Tom Williams and David Johnsen will showcase their art at Boxcar Gallery.

Also new to Main Street are some familiar names – 3 on a Tree contains Kate Kilpatrick’s latest vintage car paintings, upcycle items such as sketch books, book marks and more. With the look and feel of a car garage, it is definitely something to experience. Next door is Beg, Borrow and Steele with Ben Steele’s tongue in check take of artistic masterpieces and some whimsical candy to boot.

Mike James has recently relocated his all-things-vintage to Outlaw Antiques on Main Street and is ready for patrons to check out his space. Three Little Llamas continues to hold steady at the south end of Main Street with great toys and gifts for all ages.

The Little Rock Shop located at North Main Street and Living Balance behind Three Little Llamas will join efforts along with Nicole Allred and WINKS and Skin Care Beauty by Erika Alford to provide education and opportunity for a happy and healthy Spring Spectacular. There will be door prizes, a raffle and free gifts for the first 40 local Carbon County customers to say #WeShopLocal.

Last, but certainly not least, come to one of the three Rio Theater tours at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. Helper City, in conjunction with West Coast Show Support owner-operator Kenny Driggs, are excited to share the recent upgrades to the theater. New paint, carpeting, lighting and sound upgrades will be on display for the public to view and experience.

We are excited to invite everyone to Helper’s Main Street to explore what’s new and spend time with family and friends. We continue to encourage safety, social distancing and masks during your Helper adventure on April 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join us!