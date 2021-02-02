Helper Man Apprehended for Rape of a Minor

John Bird, a 41-year-old Helper resident, was taken into custody in late January to face the allegation of rape against him.

Bird allegedly admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse with a teenager, which corroborates the minor’s statement that was given prior. It was stated that Bird had allegedly coerced the teen in a secluded area, though the teen had asked Bird to stop multiple times and that the act was against her will or consent.

It was also stated by the victim that Bird had admonished her not to speak about the act to anyone due to his legal status of already being a sex offender.

The current offense is a felony that was committed while on probation or parole and there is reportedly substantial evidence to support the charge. Bird now faces the charge of rape, which is a first-degree felony.