Helper Man Arrested for Murder of 64-Year-Old Woman

Matthew Frank Juliano was arrested on Monday evening for the murder of a 64-year-old woman in Helper. Juliano was booked into the Carbon County Jail on the charges of murder, felony discharge of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Juliano called dispatch on Monday evening and stated that he needed an officer at Garden Street in Helper and proceeded to hang up. He called once more and hung up before calling a third time and saying that an accident had occurred.

When officers arrived on scene, Juliano was reportedly acting “erratically” and would not answer direct questions. He then directed officers to a back room in the residence that was unlit.

“Due to the unknown circumstances as to what was going on, I continued to request Matthew to tell me what was going on, but Matthew would not answer and continued to tell me to go into the back bedroom,” the officer reported in the probable cause. “I asked Matthew if someone was hurt and he stated someone was.”

Juliano told officers that the victim, who is unidentified, was in the room. It was reported that when the officers asked if the victim was hurt, Juliano nodded in the affirmative.

Officers then secured Juliano before proceeding into the room, where the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the face. The victim was deceased upon discovery.

When questioned, Juliano informed officers that there was no one else on scene besides him and the victim. Upon that time, Juliano was arrested on the suspected murder of the victim.

Authorities reported that no gun was found on scene, but Juliano did have suspected fentanyl pills on his person when he was booked into the Carbon County Jail, where he is currently being held without bail.