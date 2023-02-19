Helper Maverik Opens for Business

The new Maverik in Helper has officially opened its doors after months of anticipation. The store kicked off with a soft-opening on Tuesday, Feb. 14 and they were surprised with the steady flow of traffic. Following the soft opening, Maverik then hosted its grand opening just two days later.

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce, Helper Mayor Lenise Peterman and many community members gathered to celebrate with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday. Customers were also included in the festivities with a variety of free Maverik merchandise and special grand opening deals.

Helper’s Maverik, located on Highway 6 across the street from Family Dollar, is open 24 hours per day, seven days per week. The location offers a high-flow fuel court with tall canopies for semi-trucks and travel trailers, as well as an RV dump and spacious parking around the building for larger loads. They also offer gasoline and diesel for everyday vehicles as well as ethanol-free.

The perks don’t stop there. Maverik has included ready-to-grab and made-to-order food from the Bonfire Grill, which includes burritos, pizza and tacos, along with a list of many other items.

Maverik is continuing to grow not only across the western states, but especially within Carbon and Emery counties. Just last week, Maverik opened its doors to another newly-built convenience store in Castle Dale.