Helper Mayor Announces Further Grant Funding

On Tuesday, Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman updated the community on another grant that was received to benefit the city.

Helper was awarded a $10,000 Expedited Enhancement Grant from the Main Street America program through the State Historic Preservation Office. The funding from this grant will be used for updated signage as well as a paint refresh on the old Helper City Hall Building and the Rio Theater.

The remainder of the funds will be utilized to develop a Rio Theater branding strategy. Mayor Peterman expressed deep appreciation from the city for the support of the Utah Main Street American program and the State Historic Preservation Office.

“Look for some great updates to some of our wonderful buildings on Main,” the mayor concluded.